InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

How Are the Rockets Training During the NBA's Coronavirus Suspension?

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's coronavirus suspension is a truly unprecedented time in the league's history, with seemingly no details on when (or how) the NBA will return from its indefinite hiatus. 

Some have made parallels between the current suspension and lockouts of years past, though other than missed games, the similarities are few and far between. At least teams and players could congregate and practice during previous lockouts. A return to play would arrive as soon as a deal was struck. But as the United States continues to battle COVID-19, any targeted return date is currently little more than wishful thinking. 

The suspension has created a slate of logistical hurdles for teams, who are attempting to keep their players in-shape and ready or game action. So how are the Rockets handling the coronavirus suspension. Rockets director of athletic performance Javair Gillett detailed Houston's training program on April 3.

"We’re pretty aggressive with our communication," Gillett told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck. "We have several tools in our toolbox that can help you as an athlete follow a program. Is it a daily communication where I send you videos? Let's do that. Is it the program or application we have to download the workouts? Then let's do that."

Most Rockets train outside their homes during the season and offseason, per Gillett. Yet just like millions of Americans who are now work next to their bedroom, kitchen, couch and family, Gillett noted the challenge players face in creating a workout environment at home.

"This is about mentality," Gillett told Beck. "What do you have in you mentally to make sure that you maintain focus and can push yourself past your comfort zone in your living room."

Gillett said he holds Zoom calls with certain players, tailoring a plan to each member of the Rockets. Though while each player may require a different cardio or resistance training plan, Gillett ultimately provides one key prescription to staying fit during the COVID-19 suspension.

"We're trying to create an environment that's as similar as what they're going to face on the court," Gillett said. "I'm urging guys to get in their driveways, get outside, get some Vitamin D, and get after it through fast interval training."

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Should Compete in the NBA's H-O-R-S-E Competition?

The NBA and ESPN are "working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Pessimistic 2019-20 Season Will Return

The NBA and Players Association are reportedly, "angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down."

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Donates $20,000 to Houston Food Bank

House joins teammates Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore in helping out during the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Rudy Tomjanovich Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Tomjanovich won 527 games and two championships in 12 years as the Rockets' head coach.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Adidas Release Iverson-Inspired Sneaker

Harden's new shoe pays homage to Allen Iverson's first signature sneaker, released by Reebok in 1996.

Michael Shapiro

Tucker Unveils Clothing Line to Benefit Houston Food Bank

Tucker's sneaker boutique 'The Better Generation' is raising money for the Houston Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Las Vegas May Host Playoffs After Coronavirus Suspension

The NBA is reportedly exploring a slate of potential playoff formats, including best-of-five series' and single-elimination tournament.

Michael Shapiro

Mario Elie Relives Rockets' Finals Runs in Twitter Q&A

Elie's "Kiss of Death" jumper clinched the Rockets' win over the Suns in Game 7 of the 1995 Western Conference finals.

Michael Shapiro

Morey: Mike D'Antoni is 'One of the Best All-Time Coaches'

Morey: "To me, [D'Antoni is] like one of those players in the past that hadn’t quite won the title yet. I’m hoping this is the year for him."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Hope For Regular-Season Games After COVID-19 Hiatus

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey: " I am hoping for a few more regular-season games so we can get back the home-court [advantage]."

Michael Shapiro