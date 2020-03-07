InsideTheRockets
Eric Gordon Out vs. Hornets Due to Knee Soreness

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Eric Gordon will sit out Houston's matchup with the Hornets on Saturday due to right knee soreness, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Gordon's status for Houston's game against the Magic on Sunday has not been announced.

The 12-year veteran exited the Rockets' loss to the Clippers in the third quarter on Thursday due to right knee pain. He did not return to the floor, finishing the night with five points on 2-8 shooting. Gordon hit just one of six threes on Thursday night, continuing a cold stretch from beyond the arc.

Gordon has battled injuries through 2019-20. He missed 21 games in November and December after undergoing right knee surgery, and his sat out three contests in February due to a bruised shin. After being relatively healthy through his first three seasons with the Rockets, Gordon's injury woes from earlier in his career have returned.

The Indiana product appeared to be finding his rhythm in late January. Gordon tallied 25-plus points in a pair of wins on Jan. 22 and Jan. 24, then dropped a career-high 50 points against the Jazz on Jan. 27. But the 50-piece marked Gordon's last standout performance this season. Gordon bruised his shin in the third quarter in Utah, and his play has suffered since. He's averaging just 11.2 points per game in his last 10 contests, shooting 35.1% from the field and 24.6% from three. 

Houston will also be without starting point guard Russell Westbrook on Saturday in Charlotte as he rests the first leg of the Rockets' back-to-back.

Tip-off from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is slated for 4 p.m. CT. 

