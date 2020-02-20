The Rockets didn't acquire a starting center before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but Houston enters the season's final stretch with a reshaped roster compared to the end of January.

Robert Covington has replaced Clint Capela in the Rockets' starting lineup (moving P.J. Tucker to the five), and Houston has added a trio of bench assets over the last two weeks. Former Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo is now healthy and ready to contribute after batting a knee injury. Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll were added via the buyout market on Monday. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni will have plenty of options in his rotation as Houston looks to climb to No. 2 in the Western Conference standings.

D'Antoni's toughest decision will come in the starting lineup. Russell Westbrook and James Harden are guaranteed starters, as are P.J. Tucker and Robert Covington. Has D'Antoni settled on the fifth spot before the Rockets face the Warriors on Thursday night? Not exactly.

"Mostly, it’s [about] how you want the rotation to go, and who you want to finish the game. Just got to make it to where it’s kind of fluid and everybody gets the space and be able to defend as good as they can," D'Antoni said on Wednesday, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "It’s really not set in stone. It’s just, how do the guys feel and what feels better. … You want guys to play when they feel more comfortable."

D'Antoni has three likely options in his starting lineup: Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore and Danuel House. McLemore is considered a longshot starter, with his size and defensive deficiencies likely leading him to a bench role. So who will get the edge in House vs. Gordon?

D'Antoni hasn't decided (or at least revealed his decision publically) though House is likely the more prudent bet. The third-year forward adds a major size upgrade as the Rockets' look to survive with their small-ball units, and he's looked increasingly comfortable of late. House started seven straight games before the All-Star break, averaging 13 points per game while shooting 41.7% from three. Similar production to end February could secure his starting spot moving into the postseason.

Gordon said he hopes to have his role finalized within the coming weeks, but he didn't state a preference on starting or coming off the bench.

"As a player, it’s a totally different mentality when you’re starting or coming off the bench. We definitely have to get our roles set as we go on," Gordon told Feigen. "When I come off the bench, I can score the ball. I get the ball a lot more. It’s definitely two different roles."

D'Antoni's starting lineup for Thursday night will likely be revealed roughly two hours before Houston faces Golden State on Thursday. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.