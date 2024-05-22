ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Makes Outrageous Slight Towards Rockets
Nowadays, the use of hyperbole in sports conversations has become increasingly common. Every team or player is described as the best ever.
It's impossible to avoid.
It's become the go-to catchphrase to make one's point, especially when describing the latest flavor of the month or Cinderella story. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is the latest example of this, as he took to ESPN's NBA Today to give the Minnesota Timberwolves their flowers for their stellar postseason run, which now has them facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, after knocking off the Denver Nuggets- the 2023 NBA champs.
"Let me start off by saying this. When I'm looking at Anthony Edwards and this Minnesota Timberwolves team, they are on the verge of having one of the greatest runs in playoff history. If you start back to last series, and what they did to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. They swept them.
Move on to the defending champs, and we're talking about [Nikola] Jokic, the three-time MVP and best player in the league. They won three games on their home court and had one of the greatest Game 7 performances of all time, especially on the defensive side of things."
Perkins continued.
"If they accomplish the goal of winning the championship, not only will this team have the greatest run team-wise, but Anthony Edwards will have the greatest individual postseason run, one of the greatest individual postseason runs in NBA history."
Again, the Wolves are having a great run. But the postseason hasn't ended yet, so it's a bit premeditated to make an absolute determination, like Perkins is doing here.
We're only two rounds in. If they suffer defeat in any of the final two rounds, we're having an entirely different conversation.
Furthermore, the 1994-95 Rockets are still the only sixth seed to ever win a championship in NBA history, as they limped into the postseason with a 47-35 record. They had one of the most improbable postseason runs, especially considering the degree of difficulty of their path, as they faced all-time greats in every round.
In the opening round, the Rockets faced John Stockton and Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz- easily two of the greatest players to ever play their respective positions, and won in five games. In the second round, the Rockets defeated the Phoenix Suns and Charles Barkley, an MVP who is also one of the greatest players to ever play his position, within seven games.
In the Western Conference Finals, the Rockets faced David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs, another all-time great at his respective position, and won in six games. Moreover, the Rockets faced Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic in the 1995 NBA Finals and swept them.
O'Neal is easily regarded as one of the best centers of all time, if not the best center of all time.
Perkins is certainly entitled to his own opinion, but he's not above being called out when he has an erroneous take.
