ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Rockets Legend for Recent Comments
James is one of the more accomplished players the league has seen, especially of late. The guy's basketball resume is impressive, especially following his trade to the Houston Rockets in 2012.
And his list of milestones is even more impressive. Harden has three scoring titles, two assist titles. 10 All-Star appearances, and seven All-NBA appearances.
The Beard even made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, which goes to show how dominant he's been over the last decade. Harden won the 2017-18 MVP award and was named a finalist four additional times.
He also led the Rockets to the postseason for eight consecutive years, a record among active players then. Harden is a surefire bust for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame whenever he calls it quits.
The only thing Harden hasn't checked off the list?
An NBA championship, and he's come eerily close to pulling that off too.
The Houston Rockets legend recently commented on his legacy, stating that he should be viewed as a winner, when it's all said and done.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pushed back on Harden's view of his legacy, taking to First Take to challenge Harden.
"It might be the most embarrassing quote that James Harden has ever given about himself.
James Harden is a phenomenal basketball talent. Winner, you don't get to have that.
You've been in one NBA Finals. That was 12 years ago. In that series, you were somebody that was considered M.I.A. You were nowhere to be found."
Smith continued.
"There are several instances in Houston where you came up significantly small. Not to mention forced yourself out of Houston, forced your way out of Brooklyn, forced your way out of Philadelphia.
In the end, you ain't been to the Finals. You don't have a championship on your resume whatsoever. Not only have you underperformed, but there are a multitude of occasions where the narrative in the basketball community was that he quit.
How can you be perceived as a winner."
Harden and the LA Clippers posted a 51-31 record this season, drawing the fourth seed and a first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who defeated the Clips within six games. Harden will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.