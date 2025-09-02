Evaluating the Houston Rockets’ Starting Five
Having traded for Kevin Durant in the offseason, the Houston Rockets are set to have one of the best rosters in basketball. Albeit one that’s set to look very different from last season.
The starting five, specifically, will undergo the most change.
In order to nab Durant, the team needed to offload longtime guard Jalen Green, as well as veteran Dillon Brooks — two starters who were vital to getting the Rockets’ to the West’s No. 2 seed last season.
Green was an essential mainstay in the starting rotation since his drafting. He was the first pick of the team’s rebuild, and offered a high ceiling worth developing — though he never reached it in Rockets’ red. Brooks was similarly useful in the first five out, offering defense and an edge that head coach Ime Udoka certainly wanted.
Even with the losses, Houston’s new starting lineup is set to be even better. Barring any curveballs, it should be Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. There could be situations where the team wants to size up at the five with Steven Adams or others, but for the most part, the previously mentioned players are the most talented five.
That five should be among the best and most versatile in the league. But what exactly makes them cream of the crop in a talented NBA?
Starting with offense, the team’s new centerpiece in Durant is sure to carry the load, even averaging as many as 26.6 points per game last season. He remains one of the most talented scorers on the planet, and especially off the ball, which is massively important to the team’s multi-playmaker configuration.
Sengun won’t be far behind Durant in terms of offensive production, having already hovered around 20 points per game for two seasons now. Thompson is sure to see added offensive production, too, and VanVleet and Smith will be left to fill in the gaps with lesser defenders on the other side.
Defensively is likely where the Rockets will continue to shine. Thompson remains one of the best options in the league on this end, able to wreak havoc and guard across multiple positions. Smith isn’t far behind, able to offer similarly impactful stoppage in the frontcourt. VanVleet has always been a plus in the backcourt, despite his smaller frame.
Sengun and Durant will remain offensive-minded, but certainly aren’t liabilities as far as defenders go.
VanVleet is likely to initiate the most option, though the team will certainly have optionality there. Sengun has grown as an interior play-maker, Durant has plenty of experience doing so and Thompson can still grow massively in that area.
Now, Houston only needs to prove themselves on the court to cement themselves as one of the NBA's best.