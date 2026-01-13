West Virginia vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The Houston Cougars fell one game short of being national champions last year, but they've gotten off to a great start to their 2025-25 season as they try to get ready for another deep NCAA Tournament run.

They'll look to improve on their 15-1 record on Tuesday night when they take on West Virginia. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

West Virginia vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

West Virginia +12.5 (-102)

Houston -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline

West Virginia +720

Houston -1200

Total

OVER 129.5 (-110)

UNDER 129.5 (-110)

West Virginia vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Fertitta Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

West Virginia Record: 11-5 (2-1 in Big 12)

Houston Record: 15-1 (3-0 in Big 12)

West Virginia vs. Houston Betting Trends

West Virginia is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 8-2 in West Virginia's last 10 games vs. Big 12 opponents

West Virginia is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

Texans are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games

Houston has won 13 straight home games

West Virginia vs. Houston Key Player to Watch

Joseph Tugler, F - Houston Cougars

Joseph Tugler may catch your eye on the Cougars are on offense, but he's a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the court. He's averaging 1.6 blocks per game, and his 6'8 frame makes him a hard player to go up against in the interior. He is the perfect fit for this Cougars team and was a big reason they were in the National Championship last season.

West Virginia vs. Houston Prediction and Pick

It's hard for me to justify laying this many points on Houston based on the Cougars' subpar shooting. They rank just 175th in effective field goal percentage heading into this game. West Virginia ranks well above them, coming in at 94th in that metric.

The Mountaineers are also extremely good when it comes to their defensive play as well, ranking 15th in defensive efficiency. They aren't at the Cougars' level in that area, but they aren't as far off as some people may think.

I'll take the points with West Virginia in this one.

Pick: West Virginia +12.5 (-102) via FanDuel

