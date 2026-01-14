Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Win over the Bulls

Having suffered four losses in their last five tries, the Rockets desperately needed a win versus the Bulls on Tuesday night to get back on track.

Ultimately, the Rockets came away with a win, seeing cleaner offense to close the game and coasting to a 119-113 victory.

Here were three takeaways from the game:

Alperen Sengun adds much-needed play-making boost

The Rockets have been without Fred VanVleet all season, which obviously hampers the general offensive quality. But Alperen Sengun’s recent missed stretch of games saw that taken to another level.

Even with Kevin Durant scoring the ball at will, the team’s offense looked lethargic, and it couldn’t afford to with down intensity on defense.

On Tuesday night, Sengun pulled out one of his better play-making games of the season, adding 11 total assists to just three turnovers in setting up his teammates time and again. The offense generally flows better when he’s on-court, though his passing and play-making punch took Houston to a new level Tuesday.

Tre Jones’ big night

The Rockets’ defense has been especially porous over the last week, though few thought that would extend to the Bulls’ undersized guard in Tre Jones. With Amen Thompson and other talented point-of-attack defenders leading the charge, many expected Houston to limit Chicago’s backcourt.

Instead, Jones saw a career night for the Bulls, going for a new career-high with 34 points on a efficient 11-for-12 shooting. He, too, added a play-making boost, tacking on seven assists.

Jones’ career-high in points was 30 against the San Antonio Spurs, scored back in 2024.

Rockets lock-in late

The Rockets called a timeout, down 104-103 with just a few minutes left, desperately needing to find some momentum. Whatever was said during that break worked, as Houston ripped off a scoring streak, largely highlighted by shot-making from Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith has been amid a tough scoring stretch lately, though that didn't shake his confidence late versus Chicago. He hit two triples via passes from various teammates, and a pull-up jumper to ice the Bulls late. Durant and Sengun would also get in on the action, eventually putting the game out of reach for Chicago.

Smith would end up with a solid 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

The Rockets are back in action against the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 15. The two teams last played on Opening Night, where the Thunder won in double-overtime.