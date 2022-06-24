Rockets Draft Kentucky PG TyTy Washington

The Houston Rockets add to their backcourt by trading for the 29th pick.

HOUSTON — The 2022 NBA Draft has been a night full of surprises for the Houston Rockets.

The draft began with the Orlando Magic stealing Duke's Paolo Banchero with the first selection of the night, which led the Rockets to draft Jabari Smith Jr. at pick No. 3. Following the trade that sent Houston's No. 26 pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Rockets drafted Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington with their No. 29 selection.

Despite the addition of Washington, Houston is committed to Kevin Porter Jr. starting at point guard for another season while giving Daishen Nix a chance to prove his worth as a backup in 2022.

"I feel like I am one of the truest point guards coming out in this year's draft," Washington said at the draft combine. "Even though I played off the ball most of the season — that is what my team needed. My team needed me to make baskets and score. Coach [John] Calipari always told me that it wasn't a knock that I played off the ball. But he felt it was best for the team."

Washington's ability to facilitate could be his best, yet underrated on-court attribute. During Kentucky's 92-77 victory over Georgia on Jan. 8, Washington set a school record for most assists in a game with 17. Kentucky's previous record stood for more than a decade after John Wall notched 16 in 2009.

The most significant knock against Washington is his insufficient play on the defensive side. Washington entered the 2022 NBA Draft as a top-10 point guard following a respectable season at Kentucky. He averaged 12.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 31 games.

The night began with the No. 29 pick belonging to the Memphis Grizzlies before sending the selection to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves traded the pick to Houston for the No. 26 selection, used to draft Wendell Moore Jr.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN