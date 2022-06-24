Draft Analysis: What Rockets Get With Jabari Smith Jr.

The Houston Rockets have found their second young cornerstone to pair with Jalen Green in Jabari Smith Jr.

HOUSTON — It did not take long before chaos erupted during the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday evening.

After the Orlando Magic took Paolo Banchero with the top overall selection, the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Chet Holmgren at pick No. 2. Left with the latter of the three consensus prospects, the Houston Rockets landed Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick of the draft.

In May, a source told Inside the Rockets that Houston had their eyes set on Banchero since the end of the 2021-22 campaign. But despite missing out on their most sought-after prospect, Houston still landed a player who has the potential to become a centerpiece to their rebuild.

Smith, who received First-team All-SEC honors last season, averaged 16.9 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 7.4 rebounds across the 34 games played for Auburn.

"I think it is my will to win that sets me apart from everyone else," Smith said following his pre-draft workout with the Magic on June 9. "I don't care about stats. I just want to win. I play to win every game."

Strengths:

The addition of Smith adds more balance to the Rockets young corps than that of Banchero. The best attribute Smith brings to Houston is his defensive versatility.

The Rockets finished the 2021-22 season ranked as the league's worst defensive team. With the addition of Smith, the Rockets have a chance to meet coach Stephen Silas' desire to improve Houston's defensive struggles.

His best defensive trait is his ability to defend both on and off the ball, which would make him Houston's defensive anchor within his first season. Smith's 7-foot-2 wingspan gives him the upper hand when contesting shots on the perimeter while establishing himself as a reliable rim protector.

Last season, Smith took home the NADC Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 1.0 blocks.

On the offensive end, Smith can establish himself as Houston's No. 2 scoring option playing next to Jalen Green. The most suitable part of Smith's arrival on offense is his ability to shoot the 3-ball, which made him the best jump-shooter when compared to Banchero and Holmgren.

He can stretch the floor as a big who can knock down shots from the outside when involved in pick-and-pop action. Smith Shot 42.0 percent from behind the arc during his lone season at Auburn.

"I think I'll be able to show my passing ability," Smith said when asked which of his on-court attributes he will be able to show on an NBA level. "I have the ability to make the right play and not settle for tough shots. By making the right pass, it will also help my shot selections."

Weakness:

The lone knock against Smith is his ball-handling. He tends to favor his right more than his left, which makes Smith predictable when trying to score. His athleticism does not match that of his contemporaries. And Smith's modest mass effects his ability to finish around the basket.

If Smith doesn't add weight to his stature, his ability to finish at the NBA level will become a problem early in his career.