Jae'Sean Tate Believes Rockets Are Ready To Take Next Step in 2023

HOUSTON — Jae'Sean Tate has been present for the entire teardown and rebuild of the Houston Rockets since his arrival in November of 2020. But entering his third season with the franchise, the 2022 off-season was the first time Tate experienced some stability.

"This has definitely been one of the fullest locker rooms that I've had during my time here," Tate said during the Rockets Patriot Day on Monday. "With trades every year and contracts, I feel like everyone has been here all summer trying to get better."

Excluding the trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks and the $40.9 million decision to move on from John Wall, the Rockets are entering training camp with a roster similar to last season.

Tate's familiarity and the continuity with his teammates has him believing that the Rockets are ready to take a step forward in their rebuilding project.

In his eyes, the Rockets can only go up during the 2022-23 campaign, given that the franchise has spent the past two seasons in basketball agony. Houston has recorded a combined 37 wins since 2021 — which has also resulted in the Rockets putting together the league's worst record in two consecutive years.

"I am excited," he said. "I think that everyone, especially our fans, will be excited to see the youth and new faces that we have in the building. We have been working really hard throughout the off-season. And I am just excited for the season to start."

Tate believes the experience gained over the last two years will play a significant role in the Rockets' potential while building the team's culture.

As one of the elder statements on the team, Tate's goal is to be a leader throughout the season in hopes of helping the Rockets surpass their small expectations entering the new year.

The Rockets will hold their annual Media Day on Monday, Sept. 26. The team will begin training camp on Sept. 27 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.

