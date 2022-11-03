'It Starts With Me': Kevin Porter Jr. Takes Responsibility For Rockets Late-Game Mishaps

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets dropped their second game amid a home-and-home series against the Los Angeles Clippers, poor late-game execution played a role behind another disappointing defeat.

Kevin Porter Jr. connected on a 3-point field goal attempt as the Rockets trailed the Clippers by five with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter. Porter recorded 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists en route to the Rockets sustaining a 109-101 loss to the Clippers inside the Toyota Center.

The deficiencies of fourth-quarter execution continue to plague the Rockets during their 1-8 start to the 2022-23 campaign. And Porter has taken responsibility for Houston's continuous struggles during the final period.

"It starts with me — I am the P.G. [point guard]," Porter said. "I had the most turnovers. I have to take control of the game. And I have to take control of possessions late [in the game]."

After a 14-point third quarter by Jalen Green, the Rockets trailed the Clippers 86-79 entering the final period. Houston committed half a dozen turnovers during the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, with Porter accounting for three in the period.

He finished the game with a season-high six turnovers in the loss.

But while analyzing from the sidelines, coach Stephen Silas refuse to allow one player to take blame for the team's struggles. Silas believes there are several reasons behind the Rockets' lack of late-game execution but isn't surprised due to their young experience.

"You start to feel the weight and the pressure towards the end of the game of 'oh, this is an opportunity for us to get a win'," Silas said. "Maybe winning would help. But I think experience probably would help us differently too."

Learning how to overcome late-game struggles is a part of the inevitable growing pains the Rockets are going through as a young team.

Despite the discouraging start to the season, Porter still believes the Rockets have an opportunity to become the NBA's most surprising team, given their improvements through the first nine games.

"We still believe even with the record being what it is," Porter said. "There are a lot of teams that have their trials — we are going through ours right now. We want this to be our only trial. And when we figure it out, we will be a scary team to play against every night."

