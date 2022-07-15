Skip to main content

Rockets' Win Streak Ends in Summer League Defeat To Trail Blazers

The Houston Rockets failed to sustain a hot start Thursday night in an 85-77 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets led the Portland Trail Blazers by as many as 14 points entering the second quarter. Houston began the game shooting 45 percent from the field but failed to sustain their sizzling start over the next three quarters.

The game ended in the Rocket sustaining an 85-77 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night, inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

By losing to the Trail Blazers, the Rockets fell to 2-2 during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament while their two-game win streak came to an end.

The Rockets were without leading scorer Josh Christopher, who Houston ruled out the remainder of summer league play due to a hip injury. Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston on the night with a team-best 19 points, 10 rebounds and a block. Tari Eason added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the loss. 

After a hot start in the first quarter, the Rockets' offense became stagnant over the next three periods. Houston shot 27 percent from the field, while the Trail Blazers outscored the Rockets 71-49 over the next three quarters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Keon Johnson led the Trail Blazers in the comeback victory with 25 points in the win. Johnson connected on four out of his eight 3-point field goal attempts.

The Rockets will close their summer league contest on Saturday in a match against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is slated for 8 P.M. CT inside the Cox Pavilion arena in Las Vegas. 

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

pwjs72nx3hx30opsr8hj
News

Suns Match Deandre Ayton's Offer Sheet From Pacers | NBA Tracker

By Inside The Rockets Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_17827850
News

Josh Christopher Out, Eron Gordon In Rockets’ Summer League?

By Coty Davis6 hours ago
jabari
News

How To Watch: Rockets Vs. Trail Blazers Summer League Game 4

By Coty Davis10 hours ago
USATSI_18661136
News

Josh Christopher's Injury Hampers Summer League Growth With Rockets

By Coty Davis14 hours ago
ss_20220708_003122159_2000281
News

Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Sees All-Defensive Team Contributions As Rookie

By Coty DavisJul 13, 2022
christopher-2
News

Rockets Josh Christopher Out for Summer With Injury

By Coty DavisJul 13, 2022
d77ddc6361653076c0d7994b69208617
News

Daishen Nix Showing Promise for Rockets Summer League

By Coty DavisJul 13, 2022
1241811292.0
News

Aric Holman Makes Case For Rockets Regular-Season Roster

By Coty DavisJul 12, 2022