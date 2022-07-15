Rockets' Win Streak Ends in Summer League Defeat To Trail Blazers

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets led the Portland Trail Blazers by as many as 14 points entering the second quarter. Houston began the game shooting 45 percent from the field but failed to sustain their sizzling start over the next three quarters.

The game ended in the Rocket sustaining an 85-77 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night, inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

By losing to the Trail Blazers, the Rockets fell to 2-2 during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament while their two-game win streak came to an end.

The Rockets were without leading scorer Josh Christopher, who Houston ruled out the remainder of summer league play due to a hip injury. Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston on the night with a team-best 19 points, 10 rebounds and a block. Tari Eason added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the loss.

After a hot start in the first quarter, the Rockets' offense became stagnant over the next three periods. Houston shot 27 percent from the field, while the Trail Blazers outscored the Rockets 71-49 over the next three quarters.

Keon Johnson led the Trail Blazers in the comeback victory with 25 points in the win. Johnson connected on four out of his eight 3-point field goal attempts.

The Rockets will close their summer league contest on Saturday in a match against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is slated for 8 P.M. CT inside the Cox Pavilion arena in Las Vegas.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN