LISTEN: Could Tari Eason Start for Rockets This Season?

Throughout the Houston Rockets' first three Summer League games, it's been a small surprise as to who has been the team's most dynamic player.

While many expected it to be No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. or even 2021 draft pick Josh Christopher, No. 17 overall pick Tari Eason has been the one to emerge as Houston's best player so far.

In three games during Summer League, Eason is averaging 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds. In Monday's win against the San Antonio Spurs, Eason had his best performance yet ... dropping a team-high 22 points and 11 rebounds on an efficient 9 of 16 shooting from the floor.

Eason's strong play in Las Vegas has many people thinking if he could crack the starting lineup this season.

At 6-8, Eason provides the size and length the Rockets have been searching for on the wing. He was drafted mostly for his defensive prowess, but his offensive game has been up to par as well in the first half of Summer League.

It might be a challenge to crack the starting lineup if Eric Gordon remains part of the team. However, the Rockets have had many trade discussions surrounding Gordon, so if his spot in the rotation opens up, it could help Eason's cause.

Outside of Gordon, he'll have to compete against the recently-extended Jae'Sean Tate and KJ Martin for minutes at the three. While Tate provides the defense and Martin provides the athleticism, Eason has the best of both worlds and could turn out as the best prospect of the three if he continues along this trajectory.

On this episode of "The Dream Take," host Michael Brown discusses Eason's value, along with other developments from Monday's win against the Spurs.