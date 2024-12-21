Rockets Are 'For Real', Says Analyst
The Houston Rockets find themselves close to the top of the Western Conference standings two months into the season.
While that may be a surprise for some, it isn't to the Rockets, who have been building towards this success ever since Ime Udoka stepped into the building in April of last year.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus praised Udoka's job and claims that the Rockets are "for real."
"Last year, the Rockets switched from almost entirely young, inexperienced players to a mixed group with veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. The results were interesting but not explosive enough for a play-in run," Pincus writes.
"Head coach Ime Udoka turned a woeful team into a defensive force, which has carried over this season. The Rockets are growing up quickly and are legit. They will not be in the lottery again this May."
The Rockets still have a long way to go, but if they can continue to work along this trajectory, they should be one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference by the end of the season.
The Rockets are back on the court tomorrow night when the team travels north of the border to take on RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.
