Rockets Are Undefeated When Reaching 40% 3-point Shooting Mark
The Houston Rockets have been one of the best teams all season. They are currently in second place in the Western Conference, and most people, mainly outside of Houston, did not see it coming. The number one reason the Rockets have been near the top of the standings has been their defense.
It is unsurprising because the Rockets have been one of the best defensive teams since Ime Udoka took over. Last season, they were a top-10 defense, and they have been even better this season. They are in the top three in most defensive categories this season.
That defense has propelled them to 27-12 this season and keeps them in almost every game even when their offense disappears. The offense has been one of the only problems this season for the Rockets.
Specifically, their 3-point shooting has gone backward this season after a slight improvement in 2023-24. The Rockets have ranked near the bottom in 3-point shooting for most of the season, even though recently, they have seen improvement from beyond the arch.
In the Rockets last four games prior to their matchup with the Denver Nuggets they are shooting 40.6% from 3-point range. That 40% mark is the key as the Rockets have not lost a game this season when they go above that mark.
After their victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Rockets improved to 6-0 when reaching that magical mark. In fact, the Rockets are 12-1 when they make 15 or more 3-pointers. They shot their best percentage from beyond the arch in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.
Of course, any team will be better when making their 3-pointers. Teams are shooting more shots from deep than at any other time in the history of the NBA. The Rockets, however, stand out more because they already have an elite defense, and if they are making 3-pointers at an efficient rate, they are challenging to beat.
