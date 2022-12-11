Paul Silas, Father Of Rockets Coach Stephen Silas, Passes Away At 79

Paul Silas, the father of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas passes away at age 79.

HOUSTON — NBA legend Paul Silas, the father of Houston Rockets' coach Stephen Silas, died at the age of 79, as first reported by the Boston Globe Sunday morning.

Silas played for 16 seasons in the NBA. He developed a reputation for becoming one of the best rebounders and defenders of his generation.

He received five All-Defensive team selections and became a two-time NBA All-Star in 1972 and 1975. After joining the Boston Celtics in 1972, Silas helped the franchise win two NBA titles in 1974 and 1976. He won his third and final title with the Seattle Supersonics in 1979.

Silas began his playing career with the St. Louis Hawks in 1964. He finished his career averaging 9.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 1,254 games.

After retiring in 1980, Silas' first head coaching job came that same year with the then-San Diego Clippers. He served as the Clippers' coach for three seasons.

He later became the coach of the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Bobcats.

Stephen joined his father's coaching staff as an assistant in 2000. Since he was hired by the Rockets in October of 2020, Stephen has always credited his father for being his biggest inspiration.

