Skip to main content

Rockets End Second Four-Game Road Trip In Loss To Pelicans

Despite 33 points from Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets ended their second four-game road trip in a loss to the Pelicans.

HOUSTON — Playing 10 of the first 13 games of the season on the road could be challenging for any NBA team, especially for a rebuilding ball club like the Houston Rockets.

The (2-11) Rockets concluded their second four-game road trip on Saturday in a 119-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets finished their road trip with a 1-3 record while tallying 4,869 miles. Houston's lone win came during a 132-127 victory over the Orlando Magic Monday night.

Jalen Green led the way for Houston with a team-best 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, 5-of-10 from behind the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and three assists. 

Despite being in foul trouble for the majority of the night, Jabari Smith Jr. finished the game with nine points and a career-best 15 rebounds. 

With seven turnovers during the first quarter, the Rockets trailed the Pelicans 34-26. Houston's lousy ball security and early foul troubles to Smith and Alperen Sengun led to New Orleans holding a 63-50 halftime lead. 

The Rockets' start to the second half began similar to the first two quarters until Green began to find his offensive strive. Green scored 15 points during the quarter to help Houston take an 87-86 lead into the fourth.

Green helped the Rockets erase an 18-point deficit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three minutes into the final period, the Rockets extended their one-point lead to eight until the Pelicans tied the game at 100 with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets stayed within striking distance until Jose Alvarado's 3-point field goal put the Pelicans ahead by five with 1:25 left in the quarter. Brandon Ingram drilled a Dagger during the Pelicans' next offensive possession.

Ingram finished the game with 20 points, while Zion Williamson scored a team-best 26 points in the win.

The Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a match against the 7-6 Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 P.M. CT. 

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_19317883
News

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Draws Inspiration From Astros Championship

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17891952
News

Rockets vs Pelicans: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
ingram-jumper
News

Pelicans vs. Rockets: 2 Big Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard
USATSI_18026584
News

Rockets Injury Update: Bruno Fernando Coming Along, Jae'Sean Tate Expected To Be A While

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17197291
News

More Minutes? Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Talks Josh Christopher's Playtime

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19394457
News

Kevin Porter Jr. Is At Core Of Rockets Improved Ball Movement

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19371592
News

Rockets Jalen Green Puts On Efficient All-Around Performance Against Raptors Scottie Barnes

By Coty M. Davis
Tyty Washington
News

TyTy Washington To Begin Rockets Career With G League Affiliate Team

By Riley Sheppard