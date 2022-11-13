Rockets End Second Four-Game Road Trip In Loss To Pelicans

HOUSTON — Playing 10 of the first 13 games of the season on the road could be challenging for any NBA team, especially for a rebuilding ball club like the Houston Rockets.

The (2-11) Rockets concluded their second four-game road trip on Saturday in a 119-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets finished their road trip with a 1-3 record while tallying 4,869 miles. Houston's lone win came during a 132-127 victory over the Orlando Magic Monday night.

Jalen Green led the way for Houston with a team-best 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, 5-of-10 from behind the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and three assists.

Despite being in foul trouble for the majority of the night, Jabari Smith Jr. finished the game with nine points and a career-best 15 rebounds.

With seven turnovers during the first quarter, the Rockets trailed the Pelicans 34-26. Houston's lousy ball security and early foul troubles to Smith and Alperen Sengun led to New Orleans holding a 63-50 halftime lead.

The Rockets' start to the second half began similar to the first two quarters until Green began to find his offensive strive. Green scored 15 points during the quarter to help Houston take an 87-86 lead into the fourth.

Green helped the Rockets erase an 18-point deficit.

Three minutes into the final period, the Rockets extended their one-point lead to eight until the Pelicans tied the game at 100 with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets stayed within striking distance until Jose Alvarado's 3-point field goal put the Pelicans ahead by five with 1:25 left in the quarter. Brandon Ingram drilled a Dagger during the Pelicans' next offensive possession.

Ingram finished the game with 20 points, while Zion Williamson scored a team-best 26 points in the win.

The Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a match against the 7-6 Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 P.M. CT.

