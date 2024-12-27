Houston Rockets Riding High After Winning Four in a Row
The Houston Rockets created some momentum for themselves after taking care of business in four straight games against teams that could be in play for a lottery draft pick to end the season. Houston's last game against the New Orleans Pelicans showed a peek of what the team can look like at its highest level.
The Rockets won't get too excited just yet. They'll take on some of the league's best teams during a five-game home stretch that starts with a match against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The factors that helped Houston win its past four games will have to find a similar level of success during its next stretch. The main areas of success were in their defense, rebounding and bench contributions. The Rockets will also need at least one of the starters to have a big offensive night in each game of the homestand.
So much of the Rockets' season has hinged on the defense's performance. The roster is filled with top-tier athletes and defenders, making life difficult for opposing offenses. Stopping their opponents from scoring isn't the only factor when discussing Houston's defense. The defense feeds the offense and creates easy opportunities for players to score. Points in transition after live-ball turnovers are part of Houston's bread and butter. They are a much better team offensively when they can run the ball out on a fast break.
Houston's defense played well in each of their last four wins, but the defensive possession isn't over until someone grabs the rebound. Rebounding is something Houston has done at a high clip during its win streak.
The Rockets outrebounded their opponents in each of their last four games. They finished the stretch with a 40-rebound differential, displaying a dominant effort on the boards.
The bench squad stole the show in spots throughout the four-game stretch. Players like Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate earned more minutes after starting the season as nonfactors. Now, both players have contributed to high-level basketball off the bench. Whitmore even picked up a career-high in points during Houston's second game against New Orleans.
Tate and Whitmore will likely have their chances to impact games against some of the league's top teams. Whitmore, especially, might find himself as a staple in the lineup if he can provide consistent bench scoring. Tate's prospects might not be as clear, but he seems to be a strong fill-in player while Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks get fully healthy.
The final piece of Houston's puzzle to success is a big offensive burst from one of its top scorers. At least two Rockets scored 20 or more in each of their victories. Houston had a 30-point scorer in three of the four games as well.
Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet have the highest probability of scoring at this rate. Even Brooks had a big game against his country's NBA team. Green scored into the 30s twice during the stretch, and the Rockets will need to rely more on his offense during the home stretch to give themselves an opportunity to win.
Houston found a formula to win against the teams it has beaten during this past stretch. The Rockets will now test that formula against some of the best in the league, starting with Minnesota.
