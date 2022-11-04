Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Jabari Smith Jr.'s Status Uncertain Due To Illness

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will embark on their second four-game road trip in two weeks. Saturday night, the 1-8 Rockets will look to end their five-game losing streak against the 4-4 Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center.

The Rockets may have to face off against the Timberwolves without first-year prospect Jabari Smith Jr., who missed Friday's practice due to an illness. Coach Stephen Silas said Smith's status is uncertain and was unsure whether or not the rookie prospect will fly to Minnesota.

After prematurely leaving Wednesday night's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with an apparent injury, Silas believed his ankle was "pretty good."

"With him not being here for practice because he was sick might help it," Silas said. "I don't have a feel on whether or not he is flying."

Smith has appeared in all nine games for the Rockets since making his debut on Oct. 19 against the Atlanta Hawks. He has averaged 10.3 points on 30.5 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

But the previous three games have been forgettable for Smith, who has averaged 4.6 points on 20.0 percent shooting from the field.

In addition to Smith's absence, Silas said the Rockets also held practice without Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) and Bruno Fernando (knee). Rookie point guard TyTy Washington, who has yet to make his official NBA debut due to a knee sprain, came in and out of the rotation during practice.

