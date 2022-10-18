Rockets Enter 2022-23 Campaign Together On One Accord

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas says his team appears to be ready for the 2022-23 campaign. But more importantly, Silas feels this season will be better.

"We know what to expect from more guys than this time last year," Silas said. "I think we had a better camp than we did last year. Our defense is better than it was last year. There's a lot that feels better."

The Houston Rockets will open their 55th season in franchise history on the road against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night.

Silas will take the helm as the Rockets' head coach for the third consecutive year. But for the first time since he joined the franchise following Mike D'Antoni's departure in October of 2020, Silas is entering the season with a sense of optimism.

Since media day in September, the Rockets have made it clear that their goal for the upcoming season is to be one of the league's most surprising teams.

Although it starts with the dynamic duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., Silas and the Rockets are on one accord and have emphasized achieving their season goal together.

"For us, together means making the extra pass, as we have seen time after time during the preseason," Silas said. "Together means communication on defense and helping your teammates. The third part of togetherness is the bench, being happy for the success of the other guys.

"We have the locker room togetherness and all. The basketball togetherness was where I was concerned. But that has been very good."

Attitude and sacrifice are the top characteristics that have led to the Rockets being together ahead of the new season. And according to Silas, everyone has bought into their roles.

Green, who described his role as the primary scorer on the team, is more focused on helping the Rockets win more games than concentrating on individual All-Star aspirations.

"The practice before the first game always has a different vibe to it," Silas said. "They concentrated very well and did everything we wanted to do. You could tell there was something different."

Outside of winning more games, the Rockets have set several goals and ambitions before the start of the season. But Silas declined to share.

