Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Not Rushing Back Amid Ankle Injury

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. said he stepped on the foot of Bruno Fernando during the final play of practice on Oct. 5.

"It was a good and fun practice," Smith said. "I felt like if I did not get hurt, we would have just kept going."

According to assistant coach John Lucas II, Smith's absence over the previous two exhibition games due to an ankle injury was for "precautionary reasons." And since Smith went down with the injury, Lucas has regretted not cutting practice one play short.

But while watching his teammates from the sidelines, Smith said the injury has allowed him to learn the mentality side of the league. He has increased his time watching game films to have a better understanding of how he can help the team.

The Rockets have ruled Smith out for their final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. But the rookie prospect from Auburn University was able to resume basketball activities a week before the start of the 2022-23 campaign against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 19.

"I'm working out to get back in shape now," Smith said. "I've been getting my body ready for the regular season. I just got back on the court yesterday [Tuesday], so I am able to run and shoot. I am doing everything normal to get my lungs back and strengthen my ankle."

After sustaining the first injury of his pro-career, Smith's mindset has been not to rush back. He would rather wait until he is 100 percent healthy amid his return rather than expedite his recovery and risk playing with a lingering issue.

Smith said it has been tough watching his teammates improve their play and build chemistry during his absence, but he understands his recovery process is not a sprint but a marathon.

"I know I'll be back in no time — it's a long season," he said. "It's an 82-game season. I'll rather be healthy the whole season. I'll wait until I am 100 percent before I come back."

