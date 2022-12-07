Rockets Stephen Silas Says Production Has Led To Late-Game Trust In Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.

Coach Stephen Silas says production has led to trusting rookies Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. during the most critical moments of games.

HOUSTON — Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the young backcourt duo that scored a combined 51 points, received a majority of the credit for lifting the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Toyota Center.

Green (27 points) kept his teammates involved on the offensive end with his passing, while Porter (24 points) made a pair of defensive stops on James Harden at the end of regulation and overtime sessions.

But even Houston's backcourt had to lean on their teammates to help the Rockets win their fourth game in seven tries. And Green and Porter received support from rookie prospects Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.

Both players played meaningful minutes down the stretch of Monday night's contest. And their play during the fourth quarter and overtime periods are proof of the early trust Eason and Smith have earned from coach Stephen Silas.

"Production," Silas said. "They have proven that they deserve to be out there by not messing up a [defensive] coverage or an offensive set. Going to go get a rebound. Making a big steal. Producing in late-game moments can give everybody trust. It gives them trust in themselves. But also, me trusting them."

Eason has played 16 or more minutes in six of the last seven games. He has averaged 19.4 minutes, and his play against the 76ers demonstrated how the LSU product earned Silas' trust with his hustle and energy.

With 44.7 seconds left in the third quarter, Eason stole a rebound from Tobias Harris and scored a layup that pushed the Rockets ahead 88-81. Midway through the fourth quarter, Eason's second-chance basket gave Houston a 99-93 lead with 7 minutes and 48 seconds left in regulation.

For Smith, breaking out of his shooting slump has led to Silas trusting in his offensive execution during late-game situations.

He drilled all three of his 3-point field goal attempts during the fourth quarter and overtime. His final triple gave the Rockets a six-point lead with 1 minute 13 seconds left in the second overtime.

Smith finished the game with his fourth-career double-double. He recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds. Eason added 18 points and six rebounds off the bench.

"We got Tari and Jabari," Porter said. "We know exactly what they can do and capable of. With them being rookies, it's all about them getting reps. When their play becomes more consistent, that's what you are going to see on the regular basis."

Silas said the Rockets would have lost to the 76ers had they played Philadelphia a month earlier.

But Houston is starting to find answers to the late-game execution that once plagued them. But Eason's and Smith's production have played prominent roles in the Rockets solving their early-season struggles.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

