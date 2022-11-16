'I Feel Like I've Grown in the Past Couple Games:' Rockets Guard Jalen Green Thriving in Second Season

In the midst of the best basketball in his young career, Jalen Green is becoming the star many expected when he was taken No. 2 overall a year ago.

Over his past five games the former G League Ignite product has averaged 26.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds while posting 54.0/41.3/80.8 shooting splits.

And while turnovers are still an area of concern, the second-year guard is receiving more opportunities in the isolation and facilitating the offense next to his counterpart Kevin Porter Jr.

"When [Green] gets it, something good usually happens," head coach Stephen Silas said. "The combination between [Green] and [Porter Jr.] are very important."

Green led the Rockets in total touches for the first time in his career during the 16-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, along with setting a new career-high with 76 on the game.

"He was turning the corner and making that little pocket pass or a baseline drive and a little drop off pass," Silas said. "If [Green] is gonna have the ball as much as he does, it's important to be able to make those plays."

With his 25-point outing on Monday, Green has now scored 20+ points in six straight games, marking nine total games on the season for the 20-year-old - including a season high 34 points last Monday against the Orlando Magic.

"I feel like I've grown in the past couple games," Green said. "Just really locking in on the film and really knowing how I'm going into the game and how they're gonna guard me."

The floor general has also taken major strides in his playmaking ability over the past week by dishing out six or more assists in three straight games. Prior to this week, Green did not eclipse six or more assists once.

"I just want [Green] to be aggressive and make the right play," Silas said. "He had a few plays where he's trying to make a great play, and I saw this on television today somebody said, 'you don't have to make the great play, you just have to make the right play' and that's what I want our guys to do."

The 20-year-old has an opportunity to join elite company tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

By knocking down a three-pointer Green will become just the tenth player in NBA history to make 200 career 3's before turning 21 years old.

