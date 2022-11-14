'Experience is the Best Teacher': Rockets Show Growth in Four-Game Road Trip

Despite posting a 1-3 record in their recently concluded road trip and falling to 2-11 on the season, the Houston Rockets have a lot to like from the past four games. Most importantly, the noticeable improvements from the backcourt pairing of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

In their most recent outing against the New Orleans Pelicans, Green sparked a third quarter comeback to bring the Rockets back from down 18 points.

Scoring 15 of his 33 points in the period, Houston went into the fourth quarter up one.

And despite losing the game 116-109, the game would have likely been without reach without Green carrying the offensive load en route to Houston outscoring New Orleans 37-23 in the quarter.

"The second unit did a great job," Silas said. "We've just got to learn how to win at the end. That's it. And experience is the best teacher. Going through this, as painful as it is, we learn from it."

This 33-point outing marks two out of his past three games passing the 30+ point threshold (Nov. 7th vs. Orlando) - while also scoring 20 points or more in five consecutive games.

For Porter, the point guard made noticeable strides in the playmaking department while being the catalyst of an overall jump in ball movement from the Rockets.

“Whenever you have ball movement, it just gives you more confidence to knock the shot down because you know when to expect when the ball is coming," Rockets guard Eric Gordon said. "Once we continue to do that, we give ourselves a chance.”

Averaging 5.3 assists over the Rockets first eight games of the season, Porter has improved those numbers to 6.8 over his five appearances in November, including two 11-assist games in the past week.

However, the fourth-year guard has also had major problems taking care of the basketball over that span.

With seven turnovers in Saturday's loss, Porter has already committed more mishaps this month (27) than he did in three fewer games in October (26), increasing his season average to 4.1 — second worst in the association.

As the floor general for Houston, expectations may be lofty for Porter, but only because everyone can see the potential he possesses.

Houston is back in action Monday at home against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

