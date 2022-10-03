Rockets To Debut Josh Christopher Inspired Merchandise Capsule

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets and second-year prospect Josh Christopher have collaborated on a player-inspired merchandise capsule.

Christopher's inspired merchandise will be released exclusively at the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, before the start of Fan Fest and Open Practice.

"Spaceships and rockets are loud and chaotic — which perfectly described my years leading up to my arrival in Houston," Christopher said.

"Whether it was back in high school when my dreams of becoming an NBA player started to materialize, overcoming the challenges of playing during a pandemic with my brother Caleb at Arizona State, or putting the work in to prep for the NBA draft. Here I am in Houston as an NBA player."

Christopher and the Rockets collaborated on the capsule collection, which showcases his path to the NBA.

The collection consists of five items which will be sold individually. The Rockets plan to collaborate on apparel items with other players in the near future with the goal of sharing their personal basketball journeys with fans.

“I have drawn a lot of creative inspiration from the City of Houston, beginning with the Houston mural I saw at George Bush International Airport when I first arrived," Christopher said. "I want this project to be a fun, dope, and cool experience that I can share with fans and see them rocking the gear at our games and around the city this season."

The Rockets' annual Open Practice and Fan Fest will feature Clutch the Bear, the Clutch City Dancers, inflatable games and chances to win passes to receive autographs.

Doors to Toyota Center will open at noon, with Open Practice beginning at 1 p.m. Open Practice allows fans an opportunity to watch the Rockets scrimmage live and is available to the general public.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN