Rockets Unable To Overcome Luka Doncic's Second-Half Eruption In Loss To Mavericks

Luka Doncic scored 29 second-half points as the Houston Rockets closed their four-game regular-season series in a loss to the Mavericks.

HOUSTON — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic came into the Toyota Center as the hottest player in the league.

He recorded a 50-point performance in Houston on Dec. 23. And since he led the Mavericks to a six-point victory, Doncic has averaged 45.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists over his last five games.

But Monday night, the Rockets revamped their defense and held Doncic to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting during the first half.

Unfortunately for Houston, Doncic erupted for 29 first-half points as the Rockets sustained a 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. With the loss, Houston ended their four-game regular season series with a 1-3 record against Dallas.

Doncic finished the game with 39 points (10-of-26 FG, 1-of-9 3PT), 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Eric Gordon set an early tone for the Rockets. He scored 14 of his 19 points during the first half, which led to Houston holding a 55-44 lead by halftime.

The Rockets extended their lead to 18 points behind the play of Kevin Porter Jr. He continued his impressive play with 25 points (11-of-20 FG), six rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Green added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Alperen Sengun returned from a one-game absence due to lower back pain. He finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

In the final game against his former team, Christian Wood recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Following the loss, the Rockets will return to play Wednesday night in a road match against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the Smoothie King Center.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN