Skip to main content

Jalen Green Leads Rockets To 134-127 Win Over Magic

Jalen Green scores a team-best 34 points to help the Houston Rockets end a six-game losing streak against the Magic.

The Houston Rockets held a 100-88 lead over the Orlando Magic entering the fourth quarter of Monday night's contest.

The Rockets were in control of the game until the Magic opened the final period on a 17-3 run. Houston was able to hold off Orlando's comeback attempt en route to a 134-127 victory inside the Amway Center. 

Jalen Green scored a game-high 34 points while helping the Rockets end a six-game losing skid.

Green had one of the most efficient games of his young career. The second-year prospect connected on 12-of-18 attempts from the field and 5-of-11 from behind the arc.

Despite giving up 65 first-half points to the Magic, the Rockets put together their best 24 minutes of production on the offensive side of the ball.

Behind 15 first-half points from Green and Eric Gordon, the Rockets connected on 46.7 percent of their 3-point field goal attempts to take a 71-65 lead over the Magic into the halftime break.

Joining Green and Gordon with their first-half production was Alperen Sengun, who finished the game with  20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jabari Smith Jr. made his return to the lineup after missing Saturday's contest due to the flu. He scored three points in 22 minutes of play in his return.

The Rockets began to take control of the game by embarking on a 15-2 run late in the third quarter to take a 95-81 lead. K.J. Martin gave the Rockets a significant boost off the bench with 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks.

Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 30 points for the Magic in the loss.

Following the win, the Rockets' four-game road trip will take them to Canada for a match against the 6-4 Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 P.M. CT inside the Scotiabank Arena.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_19231737
News

Rockets vs. Magic: TyTy Washington Available To Make NBA Debut

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19348585
News

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Remain Last?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19294463
News

Rockets vs. Magic: How Good Has Paolo Banchero Been For Orlando

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_18660445
News

Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19370008
News

Rockets Road Struggles Continue In Loss To Timberwolves

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19348585
News

Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19347270
News

Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Jabari Smith Jr. Out Due To Illness

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19273651
News

Against NBA's Elite, Rockets Viewing Turbulent Start As Learning Experience

By Coty M. Davis