Jalen Green Leads Rockets To 134-127 Win Over Magic

The Houston Rockets held a 100-88 lead over the Orlando Magic entering the fourth quarter of Monday night's contest.

The Rockets were in control of the game until the Magic opened the final period on a 17-3 run. Houston was able to hold off Orlando's comeback attempt en route to a 134-127 victory inside the Amway Center.

Jalen Green scored a game-high 34 points while helping the Rockets end a six-game losing skid.

Green had one of the most efficient games of his young career. The second-year prospect connected on 12-of-18 attempts from the field and 5-of-11 from behind the arc.

Despite giving up 65 first-half points to the Magic, the Rockets put together their best 24 minutes of production on the offensive side of the ball.

Behind 15 first-half points from Green and Eric Gordon, the Rockets connected on 46.7 percent of their 3-point field goal attempts to take a 71-65 lead over the Magic into the halftime break.

Joining Green and Gordon with their first-half production was Alperen Sengun, who finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. made his return to the lineup after missing Saturday's contest due to the flu. He scored three points in 22 minutes of play in his return.

The Rockets began to take control of the game by embarking on a 15-2 run late in the third quarter to take a 95-81 lead. K.J. Martin gave the Rockets a significant boost off the bench with 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks.

Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 30 points for the Magic in the loss.

Following the win, the Rockets' four-game road trip will take them to Canada for a match against the 6-4 Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 P.M. CT inside the Scotiabank Arena.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN