More Notable News and Notes from Houston Rockets Media Day
Can you believe it? After a three month hiatus, NBA basketball is nearly back. The Houston Rockets are now gearing up for the 2024-2025 NBA season as training camp has officially begun and media day is in the books.
Houston fans have been waiting to get a look at some of the new additions to the team as well as news from the coaches, players and staff. Luckily for them, we got a lot of that on Monday when the team held their opening press conferences for the new season.
Some exciting news came from head coach Ime Udoka on some of the players suffering from injury last season, including star center Alperen Şengün who went down late last season with a sever right ankle sprain and a bone bruise in his right knee.
Alperen (Şengün), he's fine. He's good. If we would've made the playoffs, he would've been able to play.- Udoka
Along with Şengün, Udoka touched on the recoveries of their new back-up center Steven Adams and year-three forward Tari Eason.
Steven (Adams), he's been going through his own process, and we've had him in the gym with us recently, so he's looking good. Tari (Eason), same thing. Ramp up is there... But what we've seen, the progress has been great.- Udoka
General Manager Rafael Stone also gave some insight on the Rockets' mindset in terms of roster construction and keeping continuity within the organization. The team has been rumored around the league to possibly make a trade for a superstar in the near future, specifically being in the race for superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Stone, however, reiterated that Houston is content with keeping what it has and wants to continue to build a championship contending squad surrounding its young core.
We looked at every opportunity... With respect to our young players, we drafted them all. We liked them a lot when we drafted them. With all of them, we like them better now than we drafted them, so we want to see where this group can go.- Stone
With the Rockets now seemingly content with the group they have put together on the court, the sentiment was clear with the coaches, staff and players on media day for what they look to accomplish next season.
Playoffs.
Houston got its first taste of what it's like to be back as a competitive team in the NBA since losing Hall of Fame guard James Harden three seasons ago. Now, it wants to build on the success it had last season, and return to championship contending form.
It has to be Playoffs for us. Our eyes have to be set on that. Not just making the Playoffs, but advancing.- Rockets star point guard Fred VanVleet
