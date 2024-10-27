Rockets Must 'Figure Out' Jalen Green
The Houston Rockets have committed their future with 2021's No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, signing him to a three-year extension worth $106 million.
Green's deal is far from the biggest in his class, but it is also shorter, which allows him to cash in again when he is 25 years old in 2027.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus says that the Rockets need to get a better idea of what they have in Green this season.
"This season, Houston has to decide if Jalen Green is a foundational piece. (Sources say that still isn't fully decided yet.) If not, is there a pathway to use his contract for an upgrade next offseason? On Monday, the Rockets gave Green a unique three-year, rookie-scale extension with a third-year player option. That type of extension at that price ($35.1 million on average per year) would typically be for longer. Should Green thrive with the Rockets, he will command an even larger deal sooner than his 2021 classmates. That's why teams usually get more of a commitment from players on similar contracts," Pincus writes.
Green essentially had two redshirt seasons to begin his career with head coach Stephen Silas, but growth was there. In Year 3 with Ime Udoka, Green took a step back statistically when starting to learn his way around the new system. However, he picked it up later in the year.
Now with a full offseason under Udoka under his belt, Green can continue to grow and prove to the Rockets that they made the right choice in extending him.
