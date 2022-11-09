Skip to main content

'You Can't Teach the Stuff He is Able to Do': Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Praised Following Win vs. Magic

No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. returned in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic in a duel against rookie counterpart Paolo Banchero.

Despite not posting gaudy numbers on the floor against the Orlando Magic, Jabari Smith Jr. received praise from his rookie counterpart following Monday night's win. 

"He is a ridiculous shooter, shot-maker. You can’t really teach the stuff he is able to do when it comes to making shots," Paolo Banchero said. 

Posting just three points, one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes, Smith Jr. did not have an eye-catching performance compared to Banchero (30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), the No. 3 the forward clearly not himself after being held out Saturday's game with the flu. 

As two former five-star high school players, Smith and Banchero know each other quite well - playing on the same AAU circuit, matching up in similar camps, before each playing a season of college basketball and being top three picks in this year's drafts. 

“It is always fun to play against him, even in high school,” Smith said. “Us being around the same age and us just both being rookies and being new to this and living out our dreams. It is fun to compete against him.

Averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per contest, the 6-11 forward looks to improve upon what has been an up-and-down start to his first ten career games. 

"He is also a vocal player. He isn’t just out there playing. He talks to his teammates and tries to be a leader," Banchero said. "Defensively, he is really active with his hands. He is a great two-way player and has great size and length. He has got everything you really want in a player."

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. 

