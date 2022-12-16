Rockets Receive Praise From Heat Star Jimmy Butler: 'Their Going To Be Good Really Soon'

Whether they win or lose, the Houston Rockets are gaining the respect of their elders around the league, and the latest came from Heat star forward Jimmy Butler.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets fell short Thursday night in a 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets are 9-19 following their latest loss. But despite their record, Houston is gaining the respect of its elder statesmen. The latest came from Heat star forward Jimmy Butler.

"They are going to be good really soon," Butler said. "They can score the ball. They can get out in transition. They are out there having fun. But sooner or later, they will be able to turn their fun into dubs. Winning is everything."

Butler was impressed by the fight the Rockets illustrated after trailing most of the night. Houston trailed Miami by 14 points at halftime but nearly completed a second-half comeback.

The Rockets held the Heat scoreless for several minutes early in the fourth quarter. They took an 87-86 lead over Miami at the 11:41 mark of the period following TyTy Washington Jr.'s assist to Tari Eason.

Miami outscored Houston by four points the rest of the way. But it took a questionable call from the officials during the closing seconds that played in the Heat's favor.

"That's the league for you," Butler said. "No one goes out there trying to lose. In this league, you are among some of the best players in the league, and that is what they are trying to prove. And they do that on a nightly basis.

"I am happy for them. I want them to continue having great success and a long career. But when they play against us, I want them to lose every time."

Butler fell three assists shy of a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Tyler Herro led the Heat on the night with a career-best 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from behind the arc.

Jalen Green finished with a team-high 22 points. He scored a dozen during the Rockets' second-half comeback attempt in the third quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

