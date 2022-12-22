Rockets Recall Josh Christopher From G League: 'I'm A Swiss Army Knife'

Following an impressive showcase with the Vipers, second-year guard Josh Christopher hopes to provide the Houston Rockets with an extra lift after being recalled from the G League.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are in a funk, perhaps their worst of the season. After falling to the Orlando Magic Wednesday night, the Rockets have dropped four consecutive games, which included a lackluster performance in three of their previous four contests.

Houston could use a lift to break out of their slump Friday night against the 16-16 Dallas Mavericks. And second-year guard Josh Christopher could provide the Rockets with an extra boost.

"I can play defense and put the ball in the basket — I'm a swiss army knife," Christopher said. "I feel like I had a solid rookie year. You guys know what I can bring to the table. I am a spark plug. Whenever the guys are ready for me to do that, I'll be ready."

The Rockets recalled Christopher from the G League Thursday morning after an impressive outing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

His return to the Rockets came a day after he led the Vipers to a 125-119 comeback victory against the Iowa Wolves. Christopher scored 28 points in the win.

He averaged 25.5 points on 56.0 percent shooting from the field in five games with the Vipers.

Coach Stephen Silas credited building Christopher's confidence as one aspect of his G League assignment. But the primary objective was to get himself back into a rhythm.

After falling out of the rotation, Silas said he and Christopher held several discussions and agreed a short stint in the G League would be best for both parties.

Christopher has played in 18 out of a possible 31 games with the Rockets. He has averaged 7.0 minutes with seven DNPs due to the coach's decision. His decline in the rotation was an extreme shift from the 18.0 minutes he averaged as a rookie.

"He did a really good job in the G League," Silas said. "It is hard to play 11 or 12 guys nightly. But when his number is called, he'll be ready.

"It's difficult when you are in the position that he is in battling more minutes. [In the G League], he was able to play free. And that's what I want him to do here with us."

Christopher believes he could provide energy, character and motor upon his return to the Rockets. And the three attributes he described have been what Houston has lacked over the previous four games.

Houston's decision to assign Christopher to the G League marks his second tenure with the Vipers. He played three games during the 2021-22 campaign and averaged 22.0 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

"I went down there last year, and when I came back, I played," Christopher said. "That is where the hope is. I love the game."

