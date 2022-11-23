Rockets G League Diary: Darius Days Makes Strong First Impression With Vipers

HOUSTON — The Rio Grande Valley Vipers are off to a solid start to the 2022-23 G League campaign, and rookie Darius Days is leading the way. The Houston Rockets signed Days to a two-way contract in October and assigned him to their G League affiliate team.

Days' pro career is off to a great start while helping the Vipers begin the season with a 3-2 record.

He is currently second on the team in scoring, averaging 21.2 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Through the first five games, Days has showcased the potential of how he can become a reliable contributor for the Rockets.

Darius, can you start by sharing your first G League experience during the Vipers' loss against the Mexico City Capitanes? That was the game where you recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Days: "The team did not play the greatest basketball, but with practice and watching game film, I know we are going to get better. I felt like I could have played way better. It wasn't one of my most efficient games. I have to do better on both ends for my team."

You were around the Rockets organization a lot before being assigned to the G League. Did you get a chance to talk to coach Stephen Silas or anyone on the coaching staff to see if there were any areas of your game the Rockets wanted you to improve?

Days: "I've talked to Silas and John Lucas. Guys within the front office have told me to be solid and that they wanted me to guard multiple positions. Knock down the 3-ball. Rebound the basketball — just becoming a great role player."

While in the G League, what are some of the attributes you have emphasized when developing your game?

Days: "Definitely my shooting. If you cannot shoot, you'll just fizzle out of the league. Rebound the basketball at an extremely high rate, especially on the offensive end. And being able to become a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions."

Unfortunately, you went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft after four seasons at LSU. You played for the San Antonio Spurs during the Las Vegas Summer League and had a short stint with the Miami Heat. How special was it to have the Rockets give you an opportunity after two short stints?

Days: "I will always have love for the Spurs. They were the first team to take a chance on me and helped me understand the day-to-day process of being in the NBA. With the Rockets, it was a breath of fresh air. I am happy to be here. And I am glad to be here. I want to spend the rest of my life in Houston. I enjoy being here."

I cannot talk about you joining the Rockets without bringing up your college teammate, Tari Eason. How great was it for you guys to reunite with the Rockets after a great season at LSU?

Days: "That's my guy. After I was waived by Miami, I was a bit sad. After a few days, I received a call from my agent, who told me that the Rockets were picking me up. Right after I got off the phone with my agent, Tari called me and he was excited. He was with Jabari. And they both were like 'welcome to Houston, bro!'"

What type of relationship you were able to build with all of the Rockets rookies?

Days: "I've played in the SEC with those guys, so as competitors, we already had respect for each other. During the summer league, everyone was talking to each other on the floor — Jabari and I got into it at the free-throw line a little bit. TyTy [Washington] is always good people. And Tari, he and I always go at each other. It's all love at the end of the day."

What are some of the goals you have set for yourself during your first season with the Rockets and Vipers?

Days: "I want to get the call-up and get some time on the big stage. But down here with the Vipers, be a solid player who can guard multiple positions. Score when I need to score. Knock down shots. And be efficient. I'm also hoping to help this team win another G League championship."

