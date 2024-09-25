Inside The Rockets

Rockets Should Listen to Jalen Green Trade Offers, Says Analyst

The Houston Rockets may need to trade Jalen Green ahead of his impending free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are going to make a decision soon in regards to Jalen Green's future with the franchise.

Green is a free agent at the end of the season, but his restricted status makes things uncertain as to whether he will be with the Rockets long-term.

Because of the uncertainty, Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Rockets should listen to some trade offers that involve Green.

"Green, 22, is a player who is far more likely to go into restricted free agency, taking one more season to try to prove he's worth a max deal. We saw the New Orleans Pelicans do the same thing with Brandon Ingram coming off his rookie contract," Swartz writes. "Green finished last season on a high note, but the Rockets should still like to see him put up big, efficient numbers alongside a healthy [Alperen] Şengün. Houston should withhold a max contract for now and listen to offers from teams in need of a scoring guard."

The Rockets have both Green and Sengun on expiring deals, and there's reason to bring both back on long-term maximum contracts, but the team is hesitant to give both of them that deal at this moment in time.

Maybe after the season ends things will change, but the Rockets will play the waiting game and see how this year goes before making the best decision possible for the franchise.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

