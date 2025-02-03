Houston Rockets Should Prioritize Buyout Market Over Trades
The Houston Rockets are coming off one of their worst performances of the season in their 110-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn was only 16-33 coming into the game and it should have been a relatively easy win, even with the Rockets missing star center Alperen Sengun and up-and-coming forward Jabari Smith.
Even with the loss, the Rockets now sit at 32-16 and only a half-game out of the second seed in the Western Conference. With the Rockets back in the national spotlight, they have been involved in several trade rumors this season.
Players like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler have been mentioned with the Rockets. Of course, the NBA world is still buzzing with the news of Luka Doncic going to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. But Houston shouldn't let that influence their decision.
General Manager Rafael Stone has repeatedly stated this season that the Rockets are not looking to make any significant moves. That is the correct course for the team, who has several expiring contracts and will have more flexibility this offseason.
The better route for the Rockets would be the buyout market. During James Harden's time with the Rockets, they were one of the go-to destinations for free agents who just entered the buyout market. Players like Josh Smith, Joe Johnson and plenty more signed on.
I spoke about how the buyout market is a better option for the Rockets this season on Fox 26 Houston on Monday morning:
Since Harden was traded in 2021, the Rockets have not been involved in the buyout market. Normally players who are bought out are NBA veterans and are looking to play on teams who have a chance to compete for a championship.
Prior to this season, the Rockets were on the opposite end of the spectrum of being a championship team. They had their worst three-year stretch prior to last season and finished 41-41 in 2023-24. This season, however, Houston has begun to open plenty of eyes.
Now that the Rockets are one of the best teams in the NBA, they have a better chance of signing one of those veterans in the buyout market. Some names that have been mentioned are PJ Tucker — who will more than likely be bought out by the Utah Jazz — Malcolm Brogdon, and even Ben Simmons.
We won't know precisely who will be available until after the trade deadline, as teams normally don't buy out their players without first attempting to trade them. The trade deadline is Feb. 6 this season, and with the players who have already been traded, we could be in for a wild ride Thursday.
One thing is certain: the Rockets will be a desirable location for any player that is bought out in the next several days.
