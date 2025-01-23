Houston Rockets: The Mid-Season Report Card
The Houston Rockets get an 'A' on their report card at the midpoint of the season.
They have been succeeding all expectations so far this season, and Ime Udoka has turned it around in Houston by making the team a defensive juggernaut. The Rockets currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 29-14 record. Houston is also the only team in the league to beat both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Houston's defense has been exceptional so far. Amen Thompson has been the team's defensive leader, and has led the team to the league's third best defensive rating of 108.3. Defense continues to win games for the Rockets. They play a scrappy, physical game throughout all 48 minutes. Udoka has also helped turn Jalen Green into a solid defender, who has had some great blocks but also game saving defensive plays such as last night's steal late in the fourth quarter, or the steal against the Golden State Warriors in the In-Season Tournament game.
Thompson has made a good case to win the Most Improved Player Award, averaging 13 points and eight rebounds a game. The forward is averaging 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks a game. The Rockets defense overall gets an A+.
Green is having the best season of his career so far, leading the Rockets on offense. Although their offense is not perfect, the guard and Alperen Sengun have been great players to play through. If he can manage to keep his hot streak going throughout the season, it makes Houston a more dangerous team.
Their primary offensive runs through Fred VanVleet, who has been good, but not up to par with his performance from last season. Green having the ball in his hands to get to his spot or look for targets will boost Houston's offense, but that does not happen often. Udoka should play through the fourth-year guard with the ball in his hands, because Houston's offense will become much faster, which will lead to several open looks off-ball and not just pick-and-rolls.
Sengun has also been great offensively. The ball in his hands primarily leads to a layup or pass out for three. Running the game through both players is great, and has really helped Houston this season offensively. Dillon Brooks has also been a sneaky great player on offense for the Rockets. He gets to his spots and puts up his shots. Houston's offense gets a B+.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.