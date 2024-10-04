Houston Rockets: The Two Biggest Question Marks Heading into the Season
For the first time since 2020, the Houston Rockets have entered the "playoff-caliber team" conversations after a promising 2023-2024 NBA season, finishing 41-41. The players, coaches and staff have all made their goals clear for next season.
They want in on the playoffs.
In a crowded Western Conference filled with superstars and future Hall Of Fame players, the Rockets will need to answer some questions about their young squad in order to make the big leap that they're so desperately looking to make.
Question One: How will Houston utilize star guard Jalen Green this season?
Green shined in the second half of last season, specifically when star center Alperen Şengün went down in March and the team went on an 11 game win-streak. During that stretch, the Rockets ran with a somewhat "small-ball lineup" consisting of pesky wings Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Jabari Jr., and their veteran sharpshooting guard Fred VanVleet.
This group was a matchup nightmare for teams as they played at a high pace, forced many turnovers due to their quickness and spaced the floor, playing to all of Green's biggest strengths. When Green is able to drive the lane without defenses being able to crash the paint, he becomes impossible to stop.
The star guard has shown flashes of what him and Şengün could do when they play off of each other, however, Houston will need to cater to Green's strengths more as he has proven that he could be an elite scorer in the league when given the best opportunity.
Question Two: Who can the Rockets turn to in the big moments?
Arguably the biggest issue that held Houston back from multiple wins last season was its inability to close out games. The team was a part of many down-to-the-wire games, and although it came out winning some of them, a lot of those games it had no answers in crunch time.
So who can the Rockets turn to when all else fails? Is it Şengün? Is it Green? VanVleet? Maybe the rookie Reed Sheppard. We still don't know.
Someone will have to step up in those moments when game planning gets thrown out the window and the team just needs a big play. That is what separates good teams from great teams.
Green is the favorite to take on that role, and he has before, but hasn't been consistent throughout his three seasons in the league. VanVleet has been in many big moments throughout his career, and even came up big multiple times in the Toronto Raptors championship season, but he has also taken on a different role since coming to Houston. Şengün has also had his moments throughout his career, but will need to become a better shooter in order to fully grasp the role.
Sheppard will be a name to watch as he has all the tools to be an great scorer in the league. At many times at Kentucky, Sheppard was the guy when it was crunch time, and it will be interesting to see if he can take on that role in the NBA.
