Stephen Silas Shares Reasoning For Rockets Assigning TyTy Washington To G League

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets rookie prospect TyTy Washington Jr. made his G League debut Friday night. He helped the Rio Grande Valley Vipers win their first game of the 2022-23 campaign in a 112-104 home victory against the Birmingham Squadron.

Washington recorded 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, five assists and a steal in the win. His performance against the Squadron fell in line with coach Stephen Silas' expectations for his first-year point guard.

"I want him to play in a way where he isn't trying to score 30 points a game," Silas said. "I want him to do what he would do in an NBA game. So, when he comes back, I can plug and play."

The Rockets assigned Washington to their G League affiliate team Wednesday morning. Silas said the decision to send Washington to the Vipers was to allow him to play and work himself back into shape.

A knee sprain forced Washington to be inactive during the first 11 games of the Rockets' season, an injury he sustained during the final days of training camp.

Silas wants to see Washington get familiar with getting his teammates organized. Making plays for his teammates. Getting after it on the defensive end. Taking the shots that he has. And being in the right spots on both sides of the ball.

The Vipers have become one of the best developmental programs in the G League, which features a list of prominent alumni in Clint Capela, Isaiah Hartenstein, K.J. Martin and Kevin Porter Jr.

"The G League helped me tremendously with my growth," Porter said. "TyTy is coming off an injury, and he is a phenomenal point guard. He is going to need his reps. And playing with the Vipers is the perfect way to get it."

According to the Houston Chronicle, Washington was thrilled about his G League opportunity. His goal is to learn as much as he can with the Vipers so, upon his return, he can help the Rockets win more games.

In addition to Washington, the Rockets have a pair of two-way players on their roster, with Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days playing in Rio Grande Valley. Hudgins scored a game high 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting from deep, while Days added a double-double of 18 points and a dozen rebounds.

Following the win, the Rockets recalled Washington and Hudgins Sunday afternoon.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN