Rockets vs. Hawks Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More
ATLANTA — The Houston Rockets will play the first of 82 games against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. The interconference match inside State Farm Arena will mark the first road contest of the 2022-23 season for the Rockets.
The Hawks and Rockets split their two-game series last season, with Houston winning their previous match-up in Atlanta on Dec. 13. The Hawks won their season finale over the Rockets inside the Toyota Center on April 10. Jalen Green scored a career-best 41 points in the loss.
"The energy is way better, and there is more togetherness this year," Green said. "Everyone here is excited to go into this season. We have a good team, and this will be a great battle tomorrow."
All-Star point guard Trae Young dominated the Rockets last season. He averaged 34.5 points, 10.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds across a pair of games against Houston.
The Rockets will see the return of Jabari Smith Jr., who is returning from a two-week absence due to an ankle injury. Smith's official NBA debut will mark a homecoming for the Atlanta native.
"It makes it more special," Smith said. "Going back home for the first game where it all started, so many hours I put in that city, getting the career started the right way."
Rockets vs. Hawks Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report vs Hawks
- Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT
- TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
- Daishen Nix (lower back soreness): QUESTIONABLE
Rockets vs. Hawks Projected Starters
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun or Bruno Fernando
Atlanta Hawks
- Guard: Trae Young
- Guard: Dejounte Murray
- Forward: De'Andre Hunter
- Forward: John Collins
- Center: Clint Capela
