Skip to main content

Rockets vs. Hawks Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

The Houston Rockets will open their 2022-23 campaign Wednesday night during a road match against the Atlanta Hawks.

ATLANTA — The Houston Rockets will play the first of 82 games against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. The interconference match inside State Farm Arena will mark the first road contest of the 2022-23 season for the Rockets. 

The Hawks and Rockets split their two-game series last season, with Houston winning their previous match-up in Atlanta on Dec. 13. The Hawks won their season finale over the Rockets inside the Toyota Center on April 10. Jalen Green scored a career-best 41 points in the loss. 

"The energy is way better, and there is more togetherness this year," Green said. "Everyone here is excited to go into this season. We have a good team, and this will be a great battle tomorrow."

All-Star point guard Trae Young dominated the Rockets last season. He averaged 34.5 points, 10.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds across a pair of games against Houston.

The Rockets will see the return of Jabari Smith Jr., who is returning from a two-week absence due to an ankle injury. Smith's official NBA debut will mark a homecoming for the Atlanta native.

"It makes it more special," Smith said. "Going back home for the first game where it all started, so many hours I put in that city, getting the career started the right way."

Rockets vs. Hawks Broadcast Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19
  • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report vs Hawks

  • Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT
  • TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
  • Daishen Nix (lower back soreness): QUESTIONABLE
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rockets vs. Hawks Projected Starters

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center: Alperen Sengun or Bruno Fernando

Atlanta Hawks

  • Guard: Trae Young
  • Guard: Dejounte Murray
  • Forward: De'Andre Hunter
  • Forward: John Collins
  • Center: Clint Capela

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_19168186
News

Homecoming: Jabari Smith Jr. Returns For Rockets Season Opener vs. Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17862305
News

Rockets Enter 2022-23 Campaign Together On One Accord

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19168201
News

Sophomore Challenges Awaits Rockets Jalen Green

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17458098
News

Rockets' Extension of Kevin Porter Jr. Testament to Growth

By Coty M. Davis
Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets
News

Rockets BREAKING: Kevin Porter Jr. Signs Contract Extension

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_17877247
News

Stephen Silas Sees Great Connection Between Rockets Starting Backcourt

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_9851078
News

Former Rockets Big Man Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19231757
News

Rockets vs. Pacers Preseason Notebook: The Jalen Green Era Has Arrived

By Coty M. Davis