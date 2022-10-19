Homecoming: Jabari Smith Jr. Returns For Rockets Season Opener vs. Hawks

ATLANTA — Jabari Smith Jr. will return to the basketball court Wednesday night, just in time for the Houston Rockets 2022-23 season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.

"I got to rest my legs a little bit — that's a plus," Smith said. "It hurt not being out there competing with my teammates. But it was fun watching them. I was still around practicing and learning while I was out."

The Rockets' interconference match against the Hawks will mark Smith's first game since his 21-point performance amid Houston's preseason victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Smith stepped onto the foot of Bruno Fernando at practice, which sidelined him for two weeks.

But instead of having jitters ahead of his official NBA debut, Smith will feel at home inside the State Farm Arena. While draped in Rockets gear, Smith will be playing 40 minutes from his hometown of Fayetteville, Georgia.

"It makes it more special," Smith said. "Going back home for the first game where it all started, so many hours I put in that city, getting the career started the right way."

Smith spent his entire prep career in Georgia. He became a five-star recruit while attending Sandy Creek High School, averaging 24.0 points, 10 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 blocks as a senior.

He took home Mr. Georgia Basketball, Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-Classification Player of the Year honors, all while being named a McDonald's All-American.

Coach Stephen Silas is excited Smith's NBA career will begin in his hometown. According to Silas, he will not put pressure on Smith amid his first NBA game. He would prefer for Smith to enjoy the moment while helping the Rockets get their 55th season in franchise history off on the right note.

"There is so much excitement just being a rookie in the starting lineup," Silas said. "But to be home as well, that's just another layer. He's not one to show his emotions too much. But he is even, which is a good place to be."

Since the release of the regular season schedule, Smith said family and friends have sent text messages about attending the game. He will try and comp as many tickets as possible. But Smith has not made a promise to all his loved ones, who are hoping to show their support.

"There are plenty of good seats in Atlanta," Smith said. "Tickets are not too bad. They will be alright."

