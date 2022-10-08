Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets entered training camp with a jam-packed frontcourt, and the future of third-year prospect Kenyon Martin Jr. was up in the air.

The Athletic reported in June that Martin approached the organization with a trade request — as the second-generation NBA forward yearned for more minutes.

Martin told reporters on media day that he is only focusing on doing his job as he enters the 2022-23 campaign still a member of the Rockets. But since the start of training camp, Martin has been a consistent standout.

Both coach Stephen Silas and assistant coach John Lucas II have raved about Martin as one of the team's best players at crashing the glass, running the floor and the energy that he brings to the court.

"He does that very well," Lucas said. "He is a really good on-ball defender, and he does a lot of positive things."

The Rockets inserted Martin into the starting lineup Friday night ahead of their 116-110 preseason victory against the Toronto Raptors. He helped replace the production of Eric Gordon, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. by finishing the game with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block in the win.

Although preseason, the Rockets' decision to start Martin could be a step toward reconciliation between the two respective parties.

Lucas said establishing minutes for the upcoming season has made for a competitive training camp. And Martin could have an early lead in the competition.

"If you don't bring the energy, I'm going to take your minutes and give them to somebody else," Lucas said. "Coach [Silas] will definitely take their minutes. He and [Jae'Sean] Tate was on the glass. [General manager] Rafael [Stone] and the guys saw an elite athlete in K.J."

Bruno Fernando takes lead as Alperen Sengun's backup

Martin scored the first basket of the night with a left-handed tomahawk dunk. He had an open lane where he cut to the basket on the right side of the court and was the recipient of a nice bounce pass.

The pass did not come from Jalen Green or Kevin Porter Jr., but Martin's dunk was the result of Bruno Fernando's pass attempt.

Fernando replaced Alperen Sengun as Houston's backup starting center. In 23 minutes of play, Fernando illustrated why the Rockets converted his two-way contract into a four-year deal. But most importantly, how the Rockets have found their backup big man of the season.

He finished the night with a game-high 10 rebounds, while five came on the offensive glass.

"He has really been good in preseason," Lucas said. "He brings a physicality to us. Now, he and Alperen will bring a different look to the game. Bruno has been very good for us."

Tari Eason earns Dennis Rodman Comparison

Rookie Tari Eason continues to showcase why he is considered the biggest steal of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Eason finished the game with 24 points while connecting on eight out of his 15 shot attempts off the bench. But Eason's contributions on the glass stood out the most to the Rockets.

He had eight rebounds against the Raptors, while a team-best five came on the offensive side of the ball.

Eason is currently averaging 9.0 rebounds over the first two preseason games. His ability to find the ball to help the Rockets win the rebounding battle reminded Lucas of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman — but better.

"I think that is a super big honor to be compared to a legend," Eason said. "We both have a knack to find the ball and play defense. Anytime you are in talks with someone like that is super special."

QUICK HITS

- Jalen Green scored 23 points while Kevin Porter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds in the win.

- Derrick Favors and Theo Maledon made their debuts as members of the Rockets. Favors pulled down three rebounds in eight minutes, as Maledon added five points and two assists.

- After recording 32 dimes during Sunday's preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs, the Rockets hit their target number of assists for the second consecutive game. Houston recorded 22 assists in the win.

But Lucas felt the Rockets could have done a better job moving the ball against Toronto. After the game, Lucas said there were times where the Rockets' offense became stagnant.

