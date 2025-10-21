Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report
Tonight, the Houston Rockets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder to open up the NBA’s 2025-26 realgar season.
It’s been a long wait for Rockets’ fans, who were gifted superstar Kevin Durant just a few weeks into the team’s offseason.
In exchange for the longtime superstar and eventual Hall-of-Famer, the organization had to offload a bevy of assets — including Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks — though it was well worth it to help the team’s offense undergo a metamorphosis.
Now, Houston will get to test their new roster against the defending champions, though it unfortunately won’t be rolled out in full force. The team has already suffered some bleak injury news ahead of the regular season, which is set to impact the entire 2025-26 campaign.
Here is the updated injury report for both the Rockets and Thunder ahead of their Opening Night bout:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Isaiah Crawford — Questionable: Left ankle
Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle
Fred VanVleet — Out Right knee
OKC Thunder injuries:
Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee contusion
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery
Jalen Wiliams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
The first and most notable of Houston's injuries is, of course, Fred VanVleet. The veteran guard suffered an ACL tear in an offseason workout, and is now slated to be out of the team's entire 2025-26 campaign.
This will obviously hamper the Rockets massively, as they'll be without their best — and only — lead handler and play-maker. Others will be looked at to fill in, though players like Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard aren't likely to fill the hole left in the offense anytime soon.
Dorian Finney-Smith is also a potentially impactful hit to the roster for now, seeing as he could provide his stingy defense and 3-point shooting against a good OKC squad in Game 1.
Oklahoma City is dealing with its fair share of injuries, most notably with its one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who will miss the opener with his still-hurt wrist from last postseason. They'll also be without sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and veteran two-way forward Kenrich Williams, as well as both rookies in Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.
The Rockets and Thunder will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City. Houston will look to kick off its season with a win before moving onto Detroit Friday and the Nets next Monday.