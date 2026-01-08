Have the Rockets Closed the Gap on the Thunder?

The Houston Rockets entered the season with championship aspirations. Such is life when you trade for Kevin Durant, one of the game’s greatest players and especially scorers historically.

The likelihood of winning a title shifted a bit after Fred VanVleet went down with a season-altering ACL injury but the calculus remained the same for the Rockets.

Rightfully so, considering the amount of talent on the roster.

They went toe-to-toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night, falling in double overtime, which had much to do with dismal play from both Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason (both of which self-corrected rather quickly).

The Thunder went on a run, looking like the runaway favorite to repeat as NBA champions.

They were seemingly beating every time by double figures, while resting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the fourth quarter.

All told, the Thunder won 24 of their first 25 games.

However, they dropped four games in the month of December.

Three of which to the San Antonio Spurs, alone.

And as of this writing, the Thunder have lost two straight, including a 27-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

They still have the league’s best record, at 30-7. But the masses believe the Spurs may have established the blueprint and formula to possibly beat them.

And depending on who you ask, the Rockets may have dethroned them.

Case in point, former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Rashad McCants, who shared their thoughts on the matter.

McCants started, by pointing out his title favorite, if the postseason were to start today on Gil’s Arena.

“Houston. Houston would be the favorite.”

McCants continued.

“KD proved last night that hey I can still do what I need to do. Houston right now and I’m saying the Spurs. Houston, Spurs and Knicks. Those are the three. You could toss it up however you want with them. I’m not putting OKC over any of them.”

Martin chimed in, explaining why the Thunder shouldn’t be viewed as the favorites.

“They’ve been exposed. The rest of the league, they gonna show up any play. They got their ass kicked. They forced 21 turnovers and gave up that many points? And only scored 97?

They got drug.”

The Rockets currently sit fifth in the Western Conference at 22-11 and have won five of their last six games.

Interestingly enough, the Rockets and Thunder square off next week on Thursday, January 15th in Houston.