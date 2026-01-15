Rockets to Miss Talented Defender for Matchup with OKC Thunder

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, hoping to grab some momentum at the midway point of the season.

It's fair to say the Rockets have underachieved relative to expectations at this point, sitting at No. 6 in the Western Conference at just 23-14.

Superstar Kevin Durant has added the expected offensive boost the team needed last season, though it's lack of true play-making due to Fred VanVleet's injury, as well as a step back on defense have led to a recent slide. Houston has won just two of its last six games, dropping games to the Kings, Trail Blazers and Mavericks.

They beat the Bulls days ago, though they feel far away from breaking out of this slow stretch.

A win over Oklahoma City could certainly be a morale boost, and could serve as a launchpad into the second half of the season. The Thunder are the defending champions, and fresh off their best of the season having taken down the Spurs days ago.

The Thunder and Rockets last met up on Opening Night, with OKC narrowly winning out in a tight, double-overtime contest.

Here is the injury report for both Houston and Oklahoma City:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Out: Right ankle sprain

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle management

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

OKC Thunder injuries:

Luguentz Dort — Questionable: Left foot soreness

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery

The Rockets will be without several notable contributors, most relevant of which will be two-way forward Tari Eason.

Eason is listed as out with a right ankle sprain, a big blow against the Thunder. Eason’s 12.0 points per game on 48% shooting could certainly be used against OKC, though his defensive talents will be more than missed given the Thunder’s scorers.

Houston will also be without wing Dorian Finney-Smith as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury, and Fred VanVleet, who has yet to play this season after his offseason injury.

The Thunder have one questionable designation in All-Defense wing Luguentz Dort, and its starting center in Isaiah Hartenstein is listed as out with a right soleus strain.

Houston and Oklahoma City will face off at Toyota Center at 7 p.m. CT.