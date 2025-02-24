Rockets’ Youth Still Peeking Through Impressive Season
The Houston Rockets’ are finally reaping the benefits of their multi-year rebuild.
Across three seasons from 2020 to 2023, they owned the league’s worst record, winning just 59 games to 177 losses. For some time, it felt the team wouldn’t break out of the rut, but in selecting talented prospects year after year, they amassed their team.
Last season they broke even at 41-41, missing out on the NBA postseason but showing growth in a variety of areas.
Now, the team seems to have arrived. They’ve battled with the very best of the West, have a first-time All-Star center in Alperen Sengun, and now sit at No. 5 in the conference at 35-22. They have the league’s No. 7 net-rating — oft-used to choose contenders for the NBA Finals — and a coach determined for them to see success.
Still, the team’s youth has shone through on many an occasion. And might just mean they’re slightly behind what their stats and record indicates.
The most recent example was a nine-point loss to the then-West-worst Utah Jazz. Houston was without some key players due to it being the second night of a back-to-back, but still dropped a game it certainly shouldn’t have.
Other notable lapses feature a six-game losing streak prior to All-Star break, and its recent inconsistency on the defensive end of the court, much to Ime Udoka’s dismay.
The Rockets remain one of the best young teams in the league, and are playing with house money for now as they gain experience in the regular season, and eventually the Playoffs.
