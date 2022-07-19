Rockets Summer League Player Recaps: Aric Holman, Trevor Hudgins, Trhae Mitchell

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets ended the 2022 Summer League tournament with a 2-3 record. The Rockets' starting five carried a bulk of the load in Las Vegas but received significant contributions from their reserves.

Aric Holman, Trevor Hudgins and Trhae Mitchell made a potent case for why they should remain a part of the Rockets' development system. A recap of each player's performance during Houston's summer league showcase.

Aric Holman

Aric Holman has had a journey leading up to his summer league audition with the Rockets. He has made four stops in the NBA throughout his career but never appeared once in a regular-season game.

His long-awaited NBA debut could be on the verge of transpiring following an impressive outing in Las Vegas.

"Aric has been great," coach Rick Higgins said on July 9. "He gets spot minutes in our group. When he is in the game, he can protect the rim. He talks. He can shoot. When he is on the floor, he has an impact."

Holman took advantage of the opportunity that presented itself by filling in the void at the center position due to the injury of Usman Garuba.

Holman showcased the ability to take the helm as a franchise's backup big man, given his ability to protect the basket and the modest boost he can provide on the offensive end.

Despite averaging 13.0 minutes a game, Holman provided the Rockets with significant contributions each game. His best performance came during the Rockets' 85-77 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers. Holman notched a summer league career-high 10 points, seven rebounds and a block in the loss.

Before the start of summer league, Holman hoped his play in Las Vegas would award him a contract with an NBA team. A contract that guarantees a roster spot in 2022 could still be an unlikely situation for Holman.

But Holman has proved why he should get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp in September — hopefully, his chance will come with the Rockets.

In Holman's fourth summer league appearance of his career, he averaged 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in five games for the Rockets.

Trevor Hudgins

With Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen joining NBA rotations next season, the Rockets need a new two-way star ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. A two-way star who could help fill minor voids in Houston while assisting the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on their quest to defend the G League championship title.

The Rockets signed Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract after he went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft, and his production during summer league proved he could fill the role of Nix and Queen.

"He can shoot that ball for sure," Josh Christopher said on July 10. "He can get into his space really well and applies pressure on the defense. He is really poised. And he can get into the paint to make things happen."

Hudgins made a name for himself on an NBA level due to the scoring he provided the Rockets off the bench. He averaged 5.4 points during the five-game outing in Las Vegas and appeared more confident each time he stepped onto the floor.

During the 19.3 minutes he averaged, coach Rick Higgins said the game plan for his team is to find Hudgins when he is open, given his shooting ability.

Barring significant injuries, Hudgins will spend the season in Rio Grande Valley developing his talents with the Vipers. It will not be long before Hudgins engraves his name as an NBA alumnus of the Vipers.

Hudgins connected on three out of his four attempts from the field for nine points during the Rockets' 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 9.

Trhae Mitchell

Trhae Mitchell played a significant role in the Vipers championship title last season, and his play in Las Vegas will likely result in him remaining in the Valley.

Mitchell's offense was subpar at best. But his top on-court production came with several defensive stops in each of the five games played.

