Rockets Prospects Headline Top Summer League Rookie Performers

HOUSTON — The 2022 NBA Draft class dominated the summer league tournament in Las Vegas.

Headline by Houston Rockets' rookie Tari Eason, three of the 10 players named to the All-Summer League First and Second Team honors were rookies. Each statistical category featured a member of the draft class finishing top-five. While Sacramento Kings' rookie Keegan Murray took home MVP honors after averaging 23.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in four summer league games.

Eason received first-team honors after averaging 17.2 points, 1.8 steals and a block during the Rockets' five-game summer league outing.

He finished second behind Tacko Falls for the rebounding title after averaging 10.8 boards. But Eason finished the Las Vegas summer league tournament tied with Pelicans' Tyrique Jones for the most rebounds by notching 51 boards.

The excitement surrounding the class of 2022 has picked up momentum ahead of their first NBA season, which has surpassed the modest expectations from the draft in June.

"I think our draft class is a great one," Orlando Magic's rookie Paolo Banchero said on July 9. "I believed people underestimated our class coming in. There are a lot of great players in this class. And I know we are all going to continue to prove it."

Banchero proved his worth as the No. 1 pick in two games inside the Thomas & Mack Center, where he averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 assists and five rebounds to lead the Magic to a 2-0 record.

Each rookie who stepped onto the court in Las Vegas showcased the attributes that made them a highly sought-after prospect entering the draft.

Jabari Smith Jr. struggled offensively in three out of his five summer league games. But Smith showcased his potential as a defensive juggernaut throughout the entire tournament.

Smith's best defensive game took place during the Rockets' 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith notched nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks in his second game of the tournament.

His play on defense helped the Rockets contain fellow top rookie Chet Holmgren. Holmgren finished the game with 10 points while missing seven out of his 10 attempts from the field — one of which resulted in a block on a reverse layup attempt from Smith.

Smith finished his summer league play after registering 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.

"He's a great player," Smith said after the win. "He's really long and active. He is a great player that you have to guard on all three levels, and I am looking forward to playing against him again in the future."

The 2022 draft class has a long way to go before it can rival last year's rookies. But the on-court production in Las Vegas proved that the class of 2022 is on the verge of making an immediate impact in the NBA starting from opening night in October.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

