What Rockets Re-signing Of Bruno Fernando Means For Usman Garuba

HOUSTON — Barring any significant trades before September, the Houston Rockets may have put the finishing touches on their training camp roster Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockets announced the re-signing of center Bruno Fernando. The two parties agreed to an exhibit contract that has the chance to be converted into a two-way deal before next season.

With Fernando returning to Houston, the Rockets could enter training camp with four centers on their roster, headlined by second-year prospect Alperen Sengun.

Sengun will be the Rockets' starting center next season following the departure of Christian Wood, but Houston is still in need of a solid backup.

Usman Garuba had a chance to solidify himself as Houston's primary reserve big man during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament. But his 11-day stay in Las Vegas became a missed opportunity due to an ankle injury that sidelined him the entire tournament.

"I've been here [in Houston] the entire off-season working out with the team and staff," Garuba said on July 6. "I've been watching game films to learn what I need to do to make an impact in the game, which is very important to me."

With the return of Fernando, Garuba will now have to compete for a rotational spot during training camp, and the competition will not be an easy feat.

Training camp will determine which player will take the helm as Sengun's backup, and the Rockets experienced modest contributions from both prospects during the 2021-22 campaign.

Houston acquired Fernando in a trade with the Boston Celtics on Feb. 10. Fernando appeared in 10 games for the Rockets and averaged 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game. He scored in double-figures in four of his 10 games with the Rockets, which also included two double-doubles.

Fernando notched a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the season ranked 21st in defense. Before his arrival, Houston possessed the league's worst defense.

A wrist injury and time spent in the G League limited Garuba to 24 games, where he averaged 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game. During the Rockets' 122-117 defeat to the Sacramento Kings, Garuba pulled down a career-best 14 rebounds and recorded a pair of blocks.

Houston's backup center will come down to the training camp battle between Fernando and Garuba.

The Rockets also have Boban Marjanovic and Marquese Chriss on their current roster. Both players are likely not in competition for the Rockets' backup job. Chriss is recovering from off-season knee surgery which will likely hamper his second stint in Houston.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

