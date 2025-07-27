Ime Udoka Is The Soul Of This Rockets Team
The Houston Rockets are entering a new era of contending led by head coach Ime Udoka, who has drastically turned the franchise around. He led Houston back to the playoffs for the first time in over five seasons, and he helped the team secure its first 50-win season since 2018-19.
Udoka adds several elements that make him such an impactful coach with the Rockets. The Rockets are looking to continue leaning on his leadership to advance their climb in the Western Conference and reach new heights.
One of the factors that makes Udoka a good fit for Houston is that the team fully buys into his style.
Defenders play physical, scorers play fast and everyone plays with high effort and intensity. These principles have a lasting impact on his players. Even Jalen Green hinted that he would bring some of that winning mentality with him to Phoenix.
Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun will all display each of these principles throughout the season, whether defensively or offensively. The Rockets are often one of the best teams in rebounding and also boast a strong defensive rating.
Udoka's coach on the floor is Fred VanVleet, who is equally as impactful as a leader for the young Rockets' players. VanVleet not only takes care of the ball on offense, but he also gives the team a steadying hand and relays messages from the coach to his teammates.
Veterans like VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith and Steven Adams are strong players on a well-rounded roster that improved after winning over 50 games last season. The Rockets needed some veteran play to help make good decisions in the clutch. They are still expecting the young players like Thompson, Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. to step up and contribute at the same level as the team's older players.
One of the biggest benefits of having Udoka as a coach is that players respond and grow from being pushed. Udoka is a matter-of-fact coach who won't try to spare feelings when he's discussing basketball. He pushes players to be better, and many times those players step up to the challenge in one way or another.
Udoka is the ideal head coach for the Rockets. He may be the coach who helps Houston complete a rebuild that began just over five years ago to bring a third championship home to Houston.